1 man dead, 4 others hurt after high levels of carbon monoxide found in Bridlepath home

A man is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital after high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were found in a home in The Bridlepath and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said they were called to the area for reports of a medical emergency at around 8:51 p.m. Monday.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of injuries, police said.

An elderly woman and a child were also taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two officers who had helped rescue the people from the home also needed to be taken to the hospital. Details about their injuries have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.