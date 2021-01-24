Two winning tickets sold for Saturday night's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO —

Two winning tickets were sold for the jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw — one in Quebec and the other in British Columbia.

Each ticket is worth $4.2 million.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in B.C.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 27 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press