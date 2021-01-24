Additional U.K. variant COVID-19 case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, second LTC under investigation

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting an additional case of COVID-19 caused by the U.K. variant of the virus.

The health unit confirmed Saturday that the variant was present at Roberta Place in Barrie, which has experienced one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province, with 40 people dead due to the virus.

They say latest case was discovered in an individual who had close contact with a person who is also part of a COVID-19 outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community.

SMDHU is now investigating if the outbreak in that long-term care home is also due to the U.K. variant of COVID-19. They are also investigating all other contacts and connections including a curbside-only retail setting.

The outbreak at Bradford Valley was declared on Jan. 14 and as of Saturday, four out of 230 residents and three out of 260 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The SMDHU says while the outbreak at the home is “well under control,” they still need to investigate the possibility that it was caused by the U.K. variant, given that it is more contagious.

Most of the residents at Bradford Valley were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Jan. 15 and all long-term care residents in Simcoe Muskoka district have been offered the first dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 16.

Many staff have also received the first dose and they say “steps are being taken to ensure that all of them will have access to the vaccine at this time.”