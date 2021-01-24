Loading articles...

Ontario reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 50 new deaths

Last Updated Jan 24, 2021 at 10:48 am EST

Dr. Andreas Wieser, head of the laboratory, looks at a blood sample from the study in the diagnostic laboratory for the Covid-19 study of the Department of Infection and Tropical Medicine of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU). Within the framework of the study entitled "Prospective Covid-19 Cohort Munich" (KoCo19), random blood samples from 3000 households in Munich are analysed to find out, among other things, how the virus has actually spread in society. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Provincial health officials reported 2,417 new cases on Sunday, an increase from the 2,359 cases the day before.

Fifty more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 5,803 people.

Most of the new diagnoses are in Toronto (785), followed by Peel Region (404), and York Region (215).

The total coronavirus case count now stands at 255,002, with 225,046 cases considered resolved.

The province also said 280,573 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Environment 🇨🇦 says there are several (but unconfirmed) reports of more than 50cm snowfall ❄️ in the Wasaga Beach area.…
Latest Weather
Read more