Ontario reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 50 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2021 10:25 am EST
Last Updated Jan 24, 2021 at 10:48 am EST
Provincial health officials reported 2,417 new cases on Sunday, an increase from the 2,359 cases the day before.
Fifty more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 5,803 people.
Most of the new diagnoses are in Toronto (785), followed by Peel Region (404), and York Region (215).
The total coronavirus case count now stands at 255,002, with 225,046 cases considered resolved.
The province also said 280,573 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far.
Ontario is reporting 2,417 cases of #COVID19 and over 48,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.