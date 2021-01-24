Ontario reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 50 new deaths

Provincial health officials reported 2,417 new cases on Sunday, an increase from the 2,359 cases the day before.

Fifty more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 5,803 people.

Most of the new diagnoses are in Toronto (785), followed by Peel Region (404), and York Region (215).

The total coronavirus case count now stands at 255,002, with 225,046 cases considered resolved.

The province also said 280,573 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far.