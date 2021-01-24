Loading articles...

Israel's struggling Labor party chooses new leader

Last Updated Jan 24, 2021 at 2:58 pm EST

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Labor Party on Sunday chose Merav Michaeli, a veteran lawmaker and former journalist, as its new leader ahead of March elections.

Michaeli, 54, faces a difficult task as she tries to revive the fortunes of the iconic party.

Labour guided Israel to independence in 1948 and led the country for its first three decades. But it has struggled to remain relevant over the past two decades as peacemaking with the Palestinians ground to a halt and the electorate appears to have embraced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line ideology. Opinion polls have forecast Labor will not receive the minimum number of votes needed to enter the next parliament.

Michaeli has been a leading progressive voice in the Knesset, or parliament, supporting women’s rights, LGBT causes and the rights of workers in addition to seeking peace with the Palestinians.

In a message to supporters posted on Facebook, Michaeli urged people to “come home.”

“I call on people who feel that politics doesn’t represent them, to those who feel that politics doesn’t hear their voice, come home,” she said. “Even if the Labor Party wasn’t your home in the past, I promise to represent all of you.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED at the intersection of Carlaw and Eastern.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:06 PM
Mostly cloudy skies across the GTA. We are seeing a few peeks of sun. It certainly makes you appreciate yesterday w…
Latest Weather
Read more