Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Anchorage residents to see reduced electricity rates
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 24, 2021 11:31 am EST
Last Updated Jan 24, 2021 at 11:44 am EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Residents in Alaska have received lower electricity bills this month after two utilities consolidated last year.
Chugach Electric Association Inc. consolidated with Municipal Light & Power promising that there would be reduced rates associated with the move, KTUU-TV reported.
“One of the things we’ve said since the very beginning is that by combining the two utilities, members will see lower, long-term electric rates,” Chugach Electric spokesperson Julie Hasquet said. “You can combine two utilities, you get rid of duplication and all the other factors and you’re able to see a long-term lowering of your electric rates.”
Chugach Electric has two rate districts, Hasquet said. The north district will see a rate reduction of 9.6% in their January bills and the south district will see a rate reduction of 2.7%.
Hasquet said the north district received a bigger discount since there was $36 million in equity that was returned to the members because that was their investment over three years.
“So for the next three years, they will get $12 million a year reduction in their bills. There will be reductions for our south customers as well, but the reduction in the north is a little bit bigger because of the $36 million in equity,” she said.