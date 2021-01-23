Loading articles...

Prairie ticket holder wins Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jan 23, 2021 at 3:28 am EST

TORONTO — A ticket holder from the Prairies won Friday night’s whopping $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The draw also offered six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, and one of them was claimed by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 26 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: COLLISION & Road CLOSURE - Hwy 7 just west of Centre Street #Vaughan single vehicle struck pole & rolled over parties…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:12 PM
4:10pm: Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been extended south to now include Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill. S…
Latest Weather
Read more