Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle downtown

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle downtown.

Officers were called to the Bayview Avenue Extension just north of Queen Street East around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bayview is closed between Queen and River Street as police investigate.

