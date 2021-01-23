Loading articles...

Ontario reports 52 new COVID-19 deaths, cases drop to under 2,400

Last Updated Jan 23, 2021 at 10:37 am EST

A man receives a COVID-19 nasal swab test at a Shopper's Drug Mart in Toronto. CITYNEWS.

The province says 52 more people have died from COVID-19, as new cases dropped under 2,400.

The total number of people in the province who have died as a result of COVID-19 now sits at 5,753.

Provincial health officials reported 2,359 new cases on Saturday, a drop from 2,662 cases the day before.

Most of the new diagnoses are in Toronto (708), followed by Peel Region (422), and York Region (220).

Recovered cases outpaced new cases with 3,025 reported today.

The province said 63,453 tests were completed in the previous day for a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

A total of 276,146 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, an increase of just over 11,000 yesterday.

There are currently 1,501 people hospitalized with 395 in the ICU and 299 on a ventilator.

