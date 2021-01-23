Man, 26, charged in North York homicide investigation, police say

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection to a homicide in North York.

Police said on Jan. 21 at around 9:41 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building on 500 Murray Ross Parkway, which is near the York University campus.

A woman was located in an apartment with obvious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Toronto resident Leah St. Jean.

Investigators said they charged 26-year-old Soreeysa Abdi of Toronto with Second Degree Murder on Friday.

He appeared in Old City Hall court on Saturday.

This is Toronto’s third homicide of the year, police said.