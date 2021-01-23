Loading articles...

GO Transit employee dies of COVID-19

GO Transit signage is displayed on a divider at Union Station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011. GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/Brent Lewin

A 64-year-old GO Transit employee has died of complications related to COVID-19, Metrolinx says.

Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx spokesperson made the announcement on Friday.

“We are heartbroken to report that a Metrolinx employee has died from complications related to COVID-19,” she said in a tweet. “The 64-yr-old GO Station employee had dedicated the last 11 years to serving our customers.”

Aikins said this is the crown corporation’s first COVID-19 related staff death.

“We’ve offered his grief-stricken family our deepest condolences & support from his Metrolinx family who is mourning this tragic loss,” Aikins said “It’s a sad, challenging time but we will get through this together.”

 

