CFIA issues recall for certain Clover Leaf brand sardines over botulism concerns

Certain Clover Leaf brand sardines are being recalled because they may allow the growth of bacteria that can cause the dangerous illness known as botulism, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Friday.

The agency said consumers should be on the lookout for these two types of sardine products produced by Clover Leaf Seafoods Corp.

Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil – 106 g package UPC code# 0 61362 46008 6 Manufacturing codes: 0170CBXP 2025 JN 18 and 0204CBXP 2025 JL 22



Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil – 106 g package UPC code# 0 61362 46009 3 Manufacturing codes: 0171CBXP 2025 JN 19, 0218CBXP 2025 AU 05 and 0307CBXS 2025 NO 02



The CFIA said if you find these products in your home they should be thrown out or returned to the store.

“Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said.

Botulism while rare, is a serious illness and can be deadly in some cases, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

“Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness,” the CFIA said.

The federal agency added they are still investigating the situation and there have been no reported illnesses at this time.

More information about this particular recall can be found on the CFIA’s website.