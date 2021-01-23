Loading articles...

11th long-term care worker has died of COVID-19, province says

Last Updated Jan 23, 2021 at 1:36 pm EST

FILE - A nurse who is working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. (FILE/Steve Russell via Getty Images)

An eleventh long-term care worker has died of COVID-19, the Ontario government said Saturday.

A government spokesperson confirmed the news after data released on Saturday indicated that there had been an additional healthcare worker death.

The only information that has been released is that the worker is from the London-Middlesex Public health region.

No other information, including the age of the worker and the name of the facility that they worked in, has been released at this time.

 

 

 

