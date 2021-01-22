What President Biden means for Canadians

In today’s Big Story podcast, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden cancelled a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, keeping a campaign promise to Americans but bitterly disappointing Albertans and many Canadian politicians. It may be a relief to have a more stable US President in charge, but Biden wasn’t elected to help Canadians.

What does the new administration mean for Canada-U.S. relations? For trade? For foreign affairs, especially with China? And for Canada’s chances at climbing out of a recession and into a greener economy?

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill Reporter

