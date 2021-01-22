Loading articles...

Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 7:14 am EST

In this photo provided by Turkey's Health Ministry, a vaccination team member administers a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to Sati Kayiran, 88, in Ayas, in Ankara province, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Turkey on Thursday expanded its COVID-19 inoculation campaign to include people aged 85 and older. (Turkish Health Ministry via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a further 10 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.

Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said delivery of a second batch of the vaccine had been approved by China.

Turkey has so far received 3 million doses and has vaccinated nearly 2 million people, prioritizing health workers and the elderly, since its program started a week ago. Erdogan has said he expects a Turkish-developed vaccine to be available in May.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - SB 404 at the 401. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:42 AM
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY for Northern York and Northern Durham Regions Jan22 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more