Rapid COVID-19 tests important to reopen safely: Business group

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

OTTAWA — A group of large businesses in Banff National Park is proposing a rapid COVID-19 testing project meant to help reopen the economy safely.

The head of the group Yannis Karlos says rapid testing can guarantee the safety of the community while getting back to a semblance of normality in a place heavily dependent on tourism.

Karlos owns a distillery and restaurant in Banff.

He says the group of businesses that represent 5,300 employees would cover the costs of deploying COVID-19 rapid tests if the Alberta government will supply them.

Working with them is a group of businesspeople and scientists advocating for more rapid testing.

Sandy White of Rapid Test and Trace Canada says millions of rapid tests already bought and distributed by the federal government are sitting in warehouses across Canada because provincial governments are either unable or unwilling to deploy them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

