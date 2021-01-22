Province temporarily pauses demolition in West Don Lands 'as good-faith measure'

The Ford government is taking a break from demolishing heritage buildings in the West Don Lands.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says he informed Mayor John Tory that the province will temporarily pause demolition, effective immediately.

“Although an injunction was not ordered, as a good-faith measure towards the City of Toronto, I have called Mayor John Tory to advise that the Province will temporarily pause demolition and environmental remediation, until next Wednesday, January 27,” Clark said in a statement.

NEW – Regarding the demolition of heritage buildings in the west Don lands and the subsequent injunction, Minister Steve Clark says the province is temporarily pausing demolition until next Wednesday as a “Good faith measure” pic.twitter.com/2Aogkr24cw — Richard Southern (@richard680news) January 22, 2021

The provincial government owns the property at 153-185 Eastern Avenue, located where the old Dominion Wheel and Foundry buildings have a heritage designation.

“The Province has been clear that this provincially-owned property – which has been largely abandoned for over 40 years and requires demolition to allow for significant environmental remediation – will be revitalized to allow for the construction of new affordable housing, market housing, and community space,” Clark added.

The Ford government’s push to take over the land comes after they prompted reaction from local residents and Toronto officials by allowing demolition to begin.

In 2020, Minister Clark issued more than 35 Minister Zoning Orders (MZO) across Ontario, which were met with backlash from local citizens, politicians and environmental groups.

Activists have the support of City councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who wants to force the Ford government to repair the damage already done.

“The community has invested time and proposals into a holistic approach to this site, including affordable housing, performance, and community spaces. Local voices help build complete communities,” Tam said Thursday.

“I look forward to a resolution where the province pauses the demolition work so that the community and the City can have a reasonable opportunity to participate and make our views known on the project.”