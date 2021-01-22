Loading articles...

Police investigating reports of tow truck chase in Scarborough

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police are investigating in Scarborough after receiving reports of two tow trucks chasing each other.

The incident occurred in the McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue area of Scarborough.

Police say there were reports that the trucks were going through lights and had both pulled into a gas station in the area before turning around and taking off at a high speed.

Officers are searching the area for the vehicles.

This is now the third straight night that police have received calls of tow truck altercations on city streets. It also comes following three veteran OPP officers being charged this past week as part of an ongoing investigation into the towing industry in the GTA.

