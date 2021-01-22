Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigating reports of tow truck chase in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2021 7:28 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm EST
Toronto Police are investigating in Scarborough after receiving reports of two tow trucks chasing each other.
The incident occurred in the McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue area of Scarborough.
Police say there were reports that the trucks were going through lights and had both pulled into a gas station in the area before turning around and taking off at a high speed.
Officers are searching the area for the vehicles.
This is now the third straight night that police have received calls of tow truck altercations on city streets. It also comes following three veteran OPP officers being charged this past week as part of an ongoing investigation into the towing industry in the GTA.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE: McCowan Rd + Commander Bl * 6:47 pm * – 2 tow trucks chasing each other – Reports they are going through lights – Both pulled into a gas station – Turned around and have left at high speed – Officers in area searching#GO139160 ^dh pic.twitter.com/rsOeA52hJX