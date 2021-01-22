Loading articles...

Ontario reports more than 2600 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 10:20 am EST

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 11, 2021, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Ontario is reporting 2,662 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Nearly 71,800 tests have completed.

There are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel, 228 in York Region, 128 in Waterloo and 118 in Windsor-Essex County.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, a total of 264,985 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 

More to come.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 404 ramp to WB 401 express. #SB404 #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:42 AM
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY for Northern York and Northern Durham Regions Jan22 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more