North American stocks slide in morning trading, loonie dips

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — North American stock markets fell in early trading as the loonie edged lower.

The S&amp;P/TSX composite index was down 105.93 points at 17,810.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 181.50 points at 30,994.51, the S&amp;P 500 index was down 17.24 points at 3,835.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.17 points at 13,487.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.73 cents US compared with 79.2 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.41 at US$51.72 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 3.7 cents US at US$2.46 per mmBTU. 

The February gold contract was down US$24.70 at US$1,841.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.3 cents US at about US$3.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

