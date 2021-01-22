Loading articles...

Maryland officials to remember longtime Senate president

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 1:14 am EST

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials will be sharing memories of the nation’s longest-serving state Senate president.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday in the rotunda of the Maryland State House, where the body of Thomas V. Mike Miller is lying in repose.

He died last week at the age of 78 from cancer.

Senators are scheduled to speak in remembrance of their former colleague during their legislative session Friday afternoon.

Miller was a state legislator for 50 years. A Democrat, he served as president of the Maryland Senate for 33 years. He announced he was stepping down from the post in 2019, but he remained a senator until December.

The Associated Press

