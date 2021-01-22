Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mandatory testing finds 27 more virus cases at Mississauga Canada Post site
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 22, 2021 9:48 am EST
Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 9:49 am EST
Delivery vehicles are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
MISSISSAUGA — Mandatory testing at a Mississauga Canada Post facility has found 27 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours.
Canada Post says 149 workers at the Dixie Road site had tested positive between Jan. 1 and Thursday afternoon.
Spokesman Phil Legault says the latest cases were detected among workers who were asymptomatic or didn’t believe they had symptoms.
RELATED: 121 Canada Post employees at Mississauga facility tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1
Testing of the entire shift was ordered by Peel Public Health and began Jan. 19.
Legault says Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside the public health-identified shift.
More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site.
