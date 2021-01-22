Trudeau speaks to the Queen after resignation of Julie Payette as Governor General

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with the Queen by telephone today to let her know that Canada’s Chief Justice Richard Wagner is stepping in until Trudeau names a new Governor General.

Julie Payette announced her resignation from the role on Thursday, about a week after the government received the damning findings of an independent investigation into allegations that she presided over a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said earlier that the Queen was being kept informed and will leave the matter in the hands of the Canadian government.

At a news conference outside his residence at Rideau Cottage today, Trudeau says everyone deserves a safe and healthy workplace, including employees at Rideau Hall.

Trudeau faced a grilling about the vetting of Payette, with many asking why she was his pick, given she had a history of harassment allegations at previous jobs.

“We are looking, right now, at processes that can be strengthened as we move forward and we will have more to say as we may decisions,” the Prime Minister.

“We will continue to look at the best way to select people for the advisory role and appointments, it’s an important role for Canadians.”

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday the debacle of Payette’s tenure shows a need to strengthen the process for vetting viceregal appointments.

Trudeau chose the former astronaut to be Canada’s 29th Governor General in 2017 – after disbanding a non-partisan, arm’s-length committee created by the previous Conservative government to recommend worthy nominees for viceregal posts.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also preparing for his call with President Joe Biden where the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline will be top of the agenda.

Trudeau has said he is disappointed but hasn’t indicated Canada will do anything about it, while the Premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are pushing the Prime Minister to take a hardstand.

They want the feds to not only look at possible legal actions but also consider trade sanctions against our largest trading partner.

With files from 680 NEWS Parliament reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney