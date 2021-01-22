Loading articles...

Homicide investigating after woman found dead in apartment near York University

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 11:42 am EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

The Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment near York University.

Police were called to Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

A woman was located in an apartment with obvious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit was contacted and took over the investigation after officially ruling the death a homicide.

There have been no further details released about the incident.

This is the 3rd homicide of 2021 in Toronto.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at Avenue in the express - a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder is causing delays. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:42 AM
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY for Northern York and Northern Durham Regions Jan22 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more