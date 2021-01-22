Homicide investigating after woman found dead in apartment near York University

The Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment near York University.

Police were called to Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

A woman was located in an apartment with obvious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit was contacted and took over the investigation after officially ruling the death a homicide.

There have been no further details released about the incident.

This is the 3rd homicide of 2021 in Toronto.