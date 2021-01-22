First phone call scheduled for President Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau Friday

They’ve met before — back when one was a first-term prime minister, and the other was Barack Obama’s vice president.

Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden will have their first conversation on Friday, since the former VP took the top job.

Friday’s call with Trudeau is Biden’s first meeting with a foreign leader since being sworn in as president.

There is a lot to discuss — from the cancelled Keystone pipeline, to cross-border travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House press secretary says the two leaders will discuss the important relationship between Canada and the United States, as well as Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

RELATED: Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action

One of the orders Biden signed on his first day was one to rescind former president Donald Trump’s approval of the eight-billion-dollar U-S cross-border pipeline expansion.

The project stalled throughout Barack Obama’s two terms before being outright cancelled in 2015, then twice resurrected by Trump.

Trudeau has been careful to point out that Biden’s campaign had already promised to block the expansion. He says he is disappointed, but acknowledges the president’s decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.

Trudeau welcomed Biden’s other moves, including rejoining the Paris accord, a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and reversing the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

With files from the Canadian Press