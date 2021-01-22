Cosmetic clinics seeing increase in demand for procedures, says dermatologist

A societal spin-off from the COVID-19 pandemic — more people are getting plastic surgery to look good for video calls and the eventual return to the office.

You could call it the ‘lockdown lift,’ cosmetics clinics are reporting an increase in demand for procedures.

Plastic surgeons say more patients are seeking out their services as the pandemic has given people more time to scrutinize their perceived flaws on online platforms such as Zoom, and the flexibility to get a facelift without raising eyebrows among friends and co-workers.

Toronto Dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll credits the surge in demand for cosmetic services such as botox, lip fillers and laser peels in part to what some have dubbed the “zoom boom.”

Carroll cautions that these virtual versions of ourselves probably aren’t accurate, because webcams can distort how certain features appear onscreen.

Some critics say private clinics shouldn’t be capitalizing on aesthetic concerns as COVID-19 caseloads push hospitals to their limits, with a Quebec doctors’ association calling for all cosmetic procedures to be put on hold.