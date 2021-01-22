Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Cosmetic clinics seeing increase in demand for procedures, says dermatologist
by Mike Eppel
Posted Jan 22, 2021 8:34 am EST
Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 8:35 am EST
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo, plastic surgeon Dr. Abbas al-Sahan performs reconstructive surgery on Saja Ahmed Saleem, in Baghdad, Iraq. Saleem lost both eyes, right arm an ear and suffered disfigurement in a bomb explosion in 2007 in northern Iraq. Those whom treatment not available at state-run hospitals and can't afford treatment at private clinics rely on social media to make appeals that grab attention of some surgeons to help them regain a chance at life. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
A societal spin-off from the COVID-19 pandemic — more people are getting plastic surgery to look good for video calls and the eventual return to the office.
You could call it the ‘lockdown lift,’ cosmetics clinics are reporting an increase in demand for procedures.
Plastic surgeons say more patients are seeking out their services as the pandemic has given people more time to scrutinize their perceived flaws on online platforms such as Zoom, and the flexibility to get a facelift without raising eyebrows among friends and co-workers.
Toronto Dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll credits the surge in demand for cosmetic services such as botox, lip fillers and laser peels in part to what some have dubbed the “zoom boom.”
Carroll cautions that these virtual versions of ourselves probably aren’t accurate, because webcams can distort how certain features appear onscreen.
Some critics say private clinics shouldn’t be capitalizing on aesthetic concerns as COVID-19 caseloads push hospitals to their limits, with a Quebec doctors’ association calling for all cosmetic procedures to be put on hold.