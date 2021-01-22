Tam: Reports of 90 'adverse events' in Canada following COVID-19 immunization

Canada’s chief public health officer says as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues across the country, federal, provincial, and territorial health officials are continuing to monitor vaccine safety.

Doctor Theresa Tam says as of January 15, there have been 90 reports of adverse events following immunization.

“These include any health problems that occur following immunization but it’s not necessarily caused by the vaccine,” Tam said on Friday.

“27 of these reports is one in 22,000 doses distributed, were considered serious such as a severe allergic reaction.”

Recently, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) said dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is spreading on social media among all age groups and could harm Canada’s efforts to end the pandemic.

The association’s analysis of more than 65,000 recent online posts in Ontario shows that conspiracy theories about the origin of the novel coronavirus and fears that vaccines are dangerous and untested run particularly rampant among people under age 35.

Tam says to date, there have been no unexpected vaccine safety issues.

As of Friday, there have been 731,000 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.