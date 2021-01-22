Loading articles...

Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 7:28 pm EST

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, killing one person and critically injuring two others.

The cause of the wreck around noon Friday was unknown, said Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t clear if any other vehicle was involved.

In all, there were 48 people on the bus, including the driver. The bus was heading to Grand Canyon West, when it rolled and landed on its side near Dolan Springs, authorities said.

Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park, sits on the Hualapai reservation. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

Of the 42 people on the bus brought to hospital, two were critically injured, seven had less serious injuries and 33 suffered minor injuries, Mortensen said.

In 2009, a tour bus carrying Chinese nationals overturned on U.S. 93 near the Hoover Dam, killing several people and injuring others. The group was returning from a trip to Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #WB401 approaching the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:12 PM
4:10pm: Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been extended south to now include Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill. S…
Latest Weather
Read more