Baseball legend, Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dead at 86

Hank Aaron, a Major League Baseball (MLB) legend who once held the record for most career home runs, died on Friday morning.

He was 86 years old.

Aaron is considered one of the best baseball players of all time. He finished his career with 755 home runs, breaking Babe Ruth’s total of 714.

Henry Aaron was a true American hero. Raised in the Jim Crow South, he ignored hatred as he conquered baseball and went on to live a life of eminence. He was a paragon of grace and class. When he walked into a room, everyone froze, then marveled. We all knew we were among a king. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2021

He helped the Milwaukee Braves win the World Series in 1957, the same year he won his first and only MVP award. Aaron was also a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, a two-time batting champion, and led the National League in home runs and RBIs four times.

He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1982 and his No. 44 is retired at the Braves and Brewers home stadiums.