Baseball legend, Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dead at 86

Aaron broke MLB’s all-time home run mark on April 8, 1974 with No, 715 surpassing Yankees legend Babe Ruth. Aaron overcame death threats as he was fighting to break the mark. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hank Aaron, a Major League Baseball (MLB) legend who once held the record for most career home runs, died on Friday morning.

He was 86 years old.

Aaron is considered one of the best baseball players of all time. He finished his career with 755 home runs, breaking Babe Ruth’s total of 714.

He helped the Milwaukee Braves win the World Series in 1957, the same year he won his first and only MVP award. Aaron was also a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, a two-time batting champion, and led the National League in home runs and RBIs four times.

He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1982 and his No. 44 is retired at the Braves and Brewers home stadiums.

