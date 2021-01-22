Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
$1B Mega Millions prize is 3rd largest in US history
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 22, 2021 11:27 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 22, 2021 at 11:28 pm EST
DES MOINES, Iowa — A $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was up for grabs Friday night, offering a shot at the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
The winning numbers in the Mega Millions drawing were: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.
The Mega Millions top prize has been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.
The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for Mega Millions would be $739.6 million.
The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly steep at one in 302.5 million.
The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Associated Press
