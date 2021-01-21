Loading articles...

W-shaped recovery would be 'very severe' without government assistance: CMHC

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

OTTAWA — The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation says new risk assessments it conducted show a W-shaped recovery from a pandemic could trigger a nearly 50 per cent drop in housing prices and a peak unemployment rate of 25 per cent.

A W-shaped recovery is when an economy begins to rebound from a recession quickly but then rapidly falls into another period of downturn before recovering again.

The national housing agency says a W-shaped recovery from a pandemic that does not involve government assistance would challenge CMHC’s solvency and capitalization.

CMHC says the situation is the most implausible of all the ones they stress tested, but the impact would be the most severe.

CMHC found that a W-shaped recovery with government support would curtail the severity, be more manageable and only cause a roughly 32 per cent drop in home prices and a 24 per cent unemployment rate.

In a U-shaped recovery, where a recession gradually improves, CMHC says house prices would fall by almost 34 per cent and the peak unemployment rate would be nearly 15 per cent.

CMHC stresses that the scenarios are not meant to be predictions or forecasts tied to what they see headed for Canada, but they run the tests anyway to help with risk mitigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB 427 app. Burnhamthorpe express. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! Some light snow ❄️ moving through #Toronto GTA early this morning. Milder air working in too…
Latest Weather
Read more