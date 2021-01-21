Loading articles...

US long-term mortgage rates slip; 30-year loan at 2.77%

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.60% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, declined to 2.21% from 2.23%.

The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies suppressed home loan rates through most of last year.

Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, have climbed recently amid expectations of higher U.S. government spending on pandemic relief and an economic recovery as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Economists forecast modest increases in mortgage rates this year. But they likely will remain relatively low as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero as needed until the economy recovers, Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said Thursday.

While the rise in mortgage rates is unlikely to derail the bustling housing market, it could make it tougher for would-be homebuyers.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 403 app. Hurontario. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! Some light snow ❄️ moving through #Toronto GTA early this morning. Milder air working in too…
Latest Weather
Read more