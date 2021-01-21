Loading articles...

Truck with quarry explosives blasts in India, 6 feared dead

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 11:58 pm EST

NEW DELHI — A truck carrying explosives detonated at a stone-crushing unit in southern India, leaving several dead, police said Friday.

Two bodies have been recovered so far and the cause of the explosion on Thursday night is being investigated, said district administrator Shiv Kumar.

The Press Trust of India news agency put the death toll at six near Shivamogga, 300 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state.

The blast shattered windowpanes of several homes, sending people fleeing in panic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he was pained by the loss of life in Shivamogga.

The state government is providing all possible assistance to those affected, he said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:26 PM
UPDATE: EB 401 east of the Allen express - three left lanes blocked with a collision, heavy delays. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:39 PM
Forecast temperatures dropping as a cold front pushes through. Here's how cold it's going to get through Saturday m…
Latest Weather
Read more