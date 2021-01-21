Police searching for man that allegedly tried to force way into Parkdale apartment

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man allegedly tried to force his way into a woman’s Parkdale apartment.

On Wednesday just before 6:30 p.m., officers say a man was loitering outside an apartment complex in the Jameson Avenue and Leopold Street area.

The man gained entry to the building and attempted to enter the apartment, which was locked.

He began to knock, and when the woman made a motion to open the door, the suspect tried to force his way in and said he was going to sexually assault her.

She locked the door and immediately called 911. The man then fled the scene.

He is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, in his 30’s, with a medium build, and a black moustache.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue toque, a black and white checkered scarf, a brown leather jacket, black pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.