Mayor Tory reaches out to Pfizer amid 'concerning' vaccine shortage

Mayor John Tory has reached out to Pfizer to talk about the slowdown in vaccine delivery to Canada.

The delay in vaccine production led to the province announcing the country will not receive any shipments of Pfizer’s treatment next week.

Tory tells Breakfast Television no promises were made during the call.

“It’s understandable in a certain way that if there’s got to be a cutback and how much we get because of production issues, changing around a production line which I gather they’re doing, but it doesn’t seem right or fair that Canada gets nothing for a week,” the mayor said.

“That sets back a lot of the efforts that we’re making as a country to, for example, do vaccinations at long term care.”

Two vaccination programs in the City have now been put on hold because of the vaccine shortage.

The immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) was forced to stop operating earlier this week after just two days of inoculating front-line health care workers.

Toronto has also paused a pilot for people experiencing homelessness in Toronto’s shelters.

Premier Doug Ford also called the president of Pfizer Canada on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Ford confirmed he wanted to know why Canada’s vaccine delivery is lagging compared to other countries.

The federal government said it was expecting a 75 percent reduction in deliveries due to capacity upgrades at Pfizer’s European plant.

Only 171,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive over the next two weeks, instead of the nearly 418,000 previously expected.

“I think it’s one of those things where I think the message is certainly getting out there that hopefully, they would reconsider what they’re doing with Canada, whether they will or not,” Tory continued.

The City confirmed recently that immunization clinics were held at 87 of Toronto’s long-term care homes.

More than 10,322 residents and 2,893 staff and essential caregivers have now been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, officials said.