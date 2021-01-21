Sid Seixeiro joins Citytv's Breakfast Television as new co-host

Long-time Sportsnet personality Sid Seixeiro is leaving Tim & Sid to join Breakfast Television on Citytv as the morning show’s new co-host, Sportsnet announced on Thursday.

On March 10, Seixeiro will join his new co-host and fan favourite Dina Pugliese and the rest of the cast at Breakfast Television.

“It’s been a dream to work 20 years in the sports industry, especially alongside Tim Micallef, and express my passion and love for sports on a daily basis,” Seixeiro said in a statement.

Announced moments ago, long-time @Sportsnet personality @Sid_Seixeiro is leaving @timandsid and joining the BT family as our new co-host! Tune in to Breakfast Television TOMORROW to meet Sid and learn more. pic.twitter.com/nIJFAVOQQw — Breakfast Television Toronto (@BTtoronto) January 21, 2021

“However, I’ve always been curious to explore other areas of the business and this was a unique opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I’m so excited to begin this next adventure with Dina and the BT family. While I look forward to my next chapter, this news is truly bittersweet for me.”

“It has been an honour coming to work and talking sports with Tim for all of these years. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. To the entire show’s crew and our incredible Tim & Sidizens, thank you,” he said.

Seixeiro marks the end of his long-time tenure as one-half of Sportsnet’s Tim & Sid’, alongside co-host Tim Micallef.

Over the next few weeks, fans of both Breakfast Television and Tim & Sid will see Seixeiro across both shows.

Seixeiro’s last Tim & Sid air date is scheduled for February 26.

Micallef will continue to anchor the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET timeslot on Sportsnet television and radio, delivering the latest headlines, hot takes, and exclusive interviews alongside a rotating panel of friends of the show, until further details are announced.

“I could not be happier for Sid as he embarks on this new phase of his career,” said Micallef.

“We have had a unique partnership for almost 20 years, and while I will miss his candor, encyclopedic sports knowledge, and often unbridled passion, I know this is the right next step for him. I do, however, share my deepest sympathies with the craft services team at BT. That man is an animal. While it is one door closing, it is also the opening of a new window of opportunity for myself and the show.”

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have a book overflowing with ideas and I can’t wait to use this fresh start to work on some of them with a bunch of my talented colleagues at Sportsnet,” he said.