SickKids: Ontario schools should stay open, young children 'less likely' to spread COVID-19

As online learning continues for at least the next couple of weeks in the GTA, a new report from SickKids hospital is advising against that, adding that school closures ought to be a “last resort.”

The comprehensive report, presented by health experts, says in-class learning should resume but with more rigorous testing and safety protocols, calling it the best option for children of all ages.

“A key driver of these recommendations is the need to balance the risks of severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection in children, which are relatively small, with the harms of school closure and the public health risks of disease transmission,” the report says.

“Current evidence suggests that young children are less likely than teenagers or adults to transmit SARS-CoV-2 and, with few exceptions, school reopening with various mitigation strategies in place has been successful and not usually associated with outbreaks.”

The report says it’s critical to balance the risk of infection with the harm of school closures, which health officials say impacts kids’ physical and mental health.

It goes on to say the adverse impact of school closures on children and youth are such that school closures should be a last resort.

RELATED: Elementary teachers’ president criticizes Ontario’s decision to have students in class during lockdown

“When considering public health measures aimed at curbing community transmission of COVID-19, it is our strong opinion that schools should be the last doors to close and the first to open in society,” SickKids CEO, Dr. Ronald Cohn said.

“The current school closures need to be as time-limited as possible. It is therefore imperative that bundled measures of infection prevention and control and a robust testing strategy are in place.”

The report says that any child with symptoms determined to be connected with the virus should be tested “as soon as possible” with the same applying to teachers and staff.

Physical distancing of school staff from children/youth and other staff should also be emphasized, experts say.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s Education Minister announced that over 100,000 students from multiple Public Health Units (PHUs) including Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, and Peterborough Public Health, among others, will return for in-person learning on January 25.

As part of Ontario’s state of emergency, schools in ‘Grey-Zones‘ were supposed to return to in-class learning on February 10.

The province is no longer using that date, instead, the chief medical officer of health will continue to “review public health trends and advise.”

The ‘Grey-Zones’ include Windsor, Toronto, Peel, York, and Hamilton. The closure of schools in Durham and Halton regions will also continue until further notice.

The Ford government allowed schools in northern Ontario to reopen on January 11.

The SickKids report cites health officials who suggest in order to keep schools open, even in regions in which community transmission is high, there must be “robust testing and contact tracing.”

Health officials caution schools that do reopen for in-person learning should carefully document attendance of students, staff, and visitors and ensure up-to-date contact information to facilitate public health management should a case be identified in the school.

“Schools should have a rapid method to contact students/families with information,” they said.

“The co-authors state that thorough testing and contact tracing will be important to continually gather information on transmission in schools and should be used to evaluate and adjust health and safety measures.”