Seixeiro leaving "Tim & Sid" sports talk show, joining "Breakfast Television"

TORONTO — Television personality Sid Seixeiro is leaving Sportsnet’s “Tim & Sid” sports talk show to become the new co-host of “Breakfast Television” on Citytv.

Seixeiro will make his final appearance as co-host on the show alongside longtime partner Tim Micallef on Feb. 26. Micallef will continue to host the show, which airs weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, with a rotating roster of co-hosts.

The “Tim & Sid” show made its debut on Toronto radio station CJCL Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Dec. 12, 2011. He will make his Breakfast Television debut alongside co-host Dina Pugliese on March 10.

The program was simulcast on television on The Score (now Sportsnet 360) starting in 2013, then was relaunched on Sportsnet as an afternoon television show in 2015.

The show has been simulcast on The Fan since 2019 as its late afternoon drive program.

“It’s been a dream to work 20 years in the sports industry, especially alongside Tim Micallef, and express my passion and love for sports on a daily basis,” Seixeiro said in a release.

“I’ve always been curious to explore other areas of the business and this was a unique opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press