QAnon after Trump: The 'Storm' that never came

In today’s Big Story podcast, there were no mass arrests, military tribunals or public executions. Donald Trump went to Florida and Joe Biden went to the White House and nothing ‘Q’ said actually happened. So once Biden was inaugurated, what did the QAnon army do? What happens to a movement when … nothing happens? Where do the followers, who have thrown away family and friends, credibility and cash, go from here? And should we pity them, or laugh and gloat?

GUEST: Justin Ling

