Police seek 2 suspects after woman stabbed in Etobicoke
by News staff
Posted Jan 21, 2021 11:12 am EST
Two suspects sought in connection to a stabbing investigation. Toronto police.
Toronto police have released security images of two suspects after a woman was stabbed in Etobicoke on Monday night.
Police said the woman was standing at the back of her vehicle at around 10:15 p.m. when she heard footsteps approaching her.
When she turned around to see who it was, police say she was confronted and stabbed by two unknown men.
There’s no word on the possible motive and police did not reveal the extent of her injuries.
The suspects are both described as being around five foot nine inches tall with dark complexions. They were were wearing hoodies and faces masks.
