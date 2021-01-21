Police investigating 3rd altercation involving tow truck drivers in past 24 hours

Toronto Police have taken a man into custody following an investigation on Highway 401 on Thursday evening.

Police received reports of an interaction between tow truck drivers at the 401 and Keele Street and they were reportedly told one of the drivers had a gun and had taken off after the altercation.

Later in the evening officers took a man into custody but did not confirm what role he played in the earlier incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

Hwy 401 + Keele St

* 7:29 pm *

– Reports of a collision

– Altercation between tow truck drivers

– Reports one of them had a gun

– Suspect has fled the area

– Officers o/s

– w/b off ramp closed

– Officers searching area

– No reports of injury#GO132530

This is the third reported incident involving tow trucks on the 401 in the past 24 hours.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday morning police investigated two incidents involving gunfire on the highway.

Police say a black car drove past a tow truck parked on the grass off the on-ramp from Avenue Road to the 401 and opened fire.

Upon arrival officers confirmed two vehicles and a residence had sustained damage from gunfire.

At the second shooting, moments later, a tow truck driver was parked at a gas station parking lot next to the 401, when a dark coloured car pulled up and a gunman opened fire, police say.

The vehicle drove away from the scene.

No injuries were reported in either incident and police are now looking for suspects.