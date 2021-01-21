Loading articles...

Police: Explosions rock central Baghdad, at least 6 dead

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 3:28 am EST

BAGHDAD — Police officials say explosions have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.

The officials said twin explosions hit a commercial centre in central Baghdad. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.

The Associated Press

