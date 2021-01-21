Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Proposed pilot project sees crisis workers, instead of police officers, respond to mental health calls
by Laura Carney
Posted Jan 21, 2021 6:30 am EST
Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 6:53 am EST
In an effort to remove police from some 911 calls, a pilot project is being proposed that would see crisis workers, not police officers, respond to non-violent mental health calls.
The report, going before next week’s executive committee, recommends a team of mental health professionals trained in de-escalation and crisis intervention be dispatched to handle some calls, instead of police.
If approved, the pilot would launch next year in three areas that have the highest number of mental health calls and arrests under the Mental Health Act — the City’s northwest corner, parts of Scarborough, and the downtown east area.
City Manager Chris Murray says thousands of people were consulted, including from the city’s Indigenous, Black, Francophone, and LGBTQ communities, as well as people experiencing homelessness and mental health and substance use issues.
The pilot project would cost 1.7 million this year.