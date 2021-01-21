Loading articles...

Proposed pilot project sees crisis workers, instead of police officers, respond to mental health calls

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 6:53 am EST

In an effort to remove police from some 911 calls, a pilot project is being proposed that would see crisis workers, not police officers, respond to non-violent mental health calls.

The report, going before next week’s executive committee, recommends a team of mental health professionals trained in de-escalation and crisis intervention be dispatched to handle some calls, instead of police.

RELATED: SIU investigating after police shoot bean-bag gun during mental health call

If approved, the pilot would launch next year in three areas that have the highest number of mental health calls and arrests under the Mental Health Act — the City’s northwest corner, parts of Scarborough, and the downtown east area.

City Manager Chris Murray says thousands of people were consulted, including from the city’s Indigenous, Black, Francophone, and LGBTQ communities, as well as people experiencing homelessness and mental health and substance use issues.

The pilot project would cost 1.7 million this year.

