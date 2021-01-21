Loading articles...

North York's Herb Carnegie arena getting a multi-million dollar renovation

Exterior and front entrance to Herbert H. Carnegie Centennial Centre

A North York arena is getting a $2.8 million makeover with cash from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Herbert H. Carnegie Centennial Centre, on Finch Avenue West near Bathurst Street, is named after the former hockey star who was born in Toronto and was one of the first black semi-professional hockey players in the country. He was also the founder of one of Canada’s first hockey schools.

The renovations to the facility include upgrades of the electrical, plumbing, windows, a new rink slab and security system.

Herb’s daughter, Bernice Carnegie, says her father would be thrilled to know that the building is getting an upgrade.

“We don’t get to pick our parents but I got lucky,” said Bernice. “My mom and dad turned out to be those parents that were not only so invested in family, they were invested in making sure that we gave back to the community.”

Herb Carnegie’s work training young hockey players earned him both the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

