Man in his 30s dead following industrial accident in Mississauga

Peel Police say an industrial accident in Mississauga has left a man in his 30s dead.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening on Cawthra just north of Bloor Street.

Police say the accident happened in an underground tunnel at a construction site. The man was extracted from the site and was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Three other individuals also exited the tunnel following the accident but they were not injured.

More details to come.