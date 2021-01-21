Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man in his 30s dead following industrial accident in Mississauga
by News Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2021 6:50 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 7:13 pm EST
Peel Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Police say an industrial accident in Mississauga has left a man in his 30s dead.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening on Cawthra just north of Bloor Street.
Police say the accident happened in an underground tunnel at a construction site. The man was extracted from the site and was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.
Three other individuals also exited the tunnel following the accident but they were not injured.
More details to come.
Industrial Accident – Cawthra Rd / Hyancinthe Blvd Msg – Construction site (underground tunnel) – Male 30’s, has been extracted, pronounced deceased – 3 others exited, no injuries – Use alternative route – C/R 5:42 pm #PRP 21-0026042