Governor general Julie Payette, assistant resign following workplace harassment report

Governor General Julie Payette delivers remarks during a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Statistics Canada at its headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, March 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Governor-general Julie Payette is resigning, according to multiple reports.

Postmedia says both Payette and her assistant, Assunta Di Lorenzo, will be resigning from their posts after a scathing workplace harassment report that has been submitted to the government.

No official confirmation from Rideau Hall but a spokesperson tells 680 NEWS a statement will be coming soon.

The review began after multiple current and former staff accused the governor-general and her second in command of bullying and verbal harassment to the point where some staff were brought to tears or left their jobs.

The governor-general has denied the allegations and welcomed the investigation.

The only way for the governor-general to be dismissed from her post is if she decides to resign or if the Prime Minister reaches out to the Queen and asks that they be removed, which would be an unprecedented step.

More to come…

