Japan reportedly concludes Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled

Japan’s government has reportedly privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times of London is citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition and says the government’s focus has turned to securing the Games for Tokyo at the next available year, which isn’t until 2032.

The games were originally scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9 in the summer of 2020, but had to be pushed back a year because of COVID-19.

Approximately 11,000 athletes were expected to compete in the Summer Olympics that were set to begin on July 23. Another 4,400 athletes would compete in the Paralympics.

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have been adamant in recent weeks that the games would go on as scheduled.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has framed the games as “proof of human victory against the coronavirus” and said this week that the event would “bring hope and courage to the world.”

Former IOC vice-president Dick Pound recently said he thought the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead despite surging coronavirus cases in Japan and around the globe. Though he speculated their may be no fans in attendance.

A recent poll in Japan showed that about 80 per cent of residents in the country did not want the Games to go on as schedule amid fears it would contribute to the spread of the virus.

Japan has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases which has led the island nation to close its borders. Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency until at least Feb. 7.

Japan has seen 4,700 deaths from the virus and over 330,000 cases.

