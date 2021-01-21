Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was lost 8.25 cents at $6.6125 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 5 cents at $5.2550 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3 cents at $3.6150 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 3.50 cents at $13.7350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.1415 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.3562 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 1.35 cents at .6887 cents a pound.

The Associated Press

