Loading articles...

Durham couple who caught COVID variant reportedly fighting health charges

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 7:03 am EST

COVID-19 testing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A doctor and her husband, the first people in Canada known to have caught the COVID-19 variant first detected in the UK say they’re fighting public health charges that allege they lied about their contacts.

The couple from Durham Region are each accused of failing to provide accurate information on all persons they may have had contact with and obstruction for providing false information to public health officials.

RELATED: Couple facing charges over 1st cases of new COVID-19 variant

The CBC reports Doctor Martina Weir, and her husband Brian, who’s works as a senior scheduler for Toronto paramedics, issued statements through their lawyers in which they say they’re not guilty and that they intend to plead not guilty.

CBC News has learned that a close family member who lives in Britain flew to Canada in mid-December to spend time over the holidays at the Weirs’ home.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB Gardiner east of Strachan - the stalled dump truck was able to move ahead to an area with a shoulder. Th…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! Some light snow ❄️ moving through #Toronto GTA early this morning. Milder air working in too…
Latest Weather
Read more