Durham couple who caught COVID variant reportedly fighting health charges

A doctor and her husband, the first people in Canada known to have caught the COVID-19 variant first detected in the UK say they’re fighting public health charges that allege they lied about their contacts.

The couple from Durham Region are each accused of failing to provide accurate information on all persons they may have had contact with and obstruction for providing false information to public health officials.

RELATED: Couple facing charges over 1st cases of new COVID-19 variant

The CBC reports Doctor Martina Weir, and her husband Brian, who’s works as a senior scheduler for Toronto paramedics, issued statements through their lawyers in which they say they’re not guilty and that they intend to plead not guilty.

CBC News has learned that a close family member who lives in Britain flew to Canada in mid-December to spend time over the holidays at the Weirs’ home.