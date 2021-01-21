Doug Ford shares 'stay-at-home' message in 22 languages

A week after social media users poked fun at the premier for his French, Doug Ford released a stay-at-home video message in multiple different languages.

In the 50-second video, Ford says “stay at home” in 22 different languages.

RELATED: Doug Ford, Toronto officials echo simple, brief sentiment: ‘Stay home’

Languages include French, German, Mandarin, Cantonese, Italian, Punjabi, and Arabic, to name a few.

The video then ends with a caption that says, “Stay home. Saves lives.”